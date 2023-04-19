Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 28-year-old Teron Hopkins of Dover. Hopkins suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Hopkins is described as a black male, 6’0″, 182 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hopkins was last seen in the area of McDonald’s, 1424 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE and is possibly operating a tan sedan MD Registration 8EV6048. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. A photo of Hopkins is unavailable at this time.

If you have any information on where Hopkins is, please call 302-736-7111.