Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for 17 year old Wyatt Aiello of Dover. Police say Aiello was last seen on January 27th around 9am in the 100 block of Derbyshire Avenue in Dover. Aiello is a white male about 5’10” tall and 117 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety.

If you have any information on Aiello’s whereabouts, please call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.

