Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 17 year old from Dover. Delaware State Police say Hailee Duncan was reported missing Friday afternoon – she was last seen around 1pm in the area of Barons Court. Duncan is white, about 5′ 4” tall and 110 pounds with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing green tights and a black and green shirt. Attempts to locate or communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her welfare. If you have information on Duncan’s whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.