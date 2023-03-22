CANCELLED: Dover Police Department Cancels Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

**UPDATE** 3/22/23 – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the gold alert for Rose Andalis. Andalis has been located and is safe.

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 70-year-old Rose Andalis of Dover. Andalis suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Andalis is described as a white woman, approximately 5’7″ and about 170 pounds, white/silver hair, and blue eyes. Andalis was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus at 1:00 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning. At the time, she was wearing hospital scrubs or a brown night gown. A photo of Andalis is unavailable at this time.

If you have any information on Andalis’ whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.