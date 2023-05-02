Gold Alert Issued for Missing Frankford Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 15 year old Destiny Hastings-Martino of Frankford who was last seen on Monday, May 1st. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Destiny is white, 5′ 1” and 112 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings a gray sweatshirt and a blue and gray book bag.

If you know where Destiny is – contact State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.