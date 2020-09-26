Gold Alert Issued for Missing Georgetown Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Georgetown man who was reported missing on Friday. Delaware State Police say 87 year old Kenneth Jesper was last seen around 2 Friday morning in the Georgetown area – but attempts to locate or communicate with him have been unsuccessful. Jesper is white with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a yellow sweatshirt with a yellow and black bicycle shirt over it and a white hat with Rehoboth Beach on it. It’s believed he is on foot. If you have information on Jesper’s whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers.