UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Lewes Man – He has been Located and is Safe

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Lewes man by Dover Police. Police say 74 year old Nicholas Untied of Lewes was last seen Saturday, January 4 around 7pm at Bally’s Casino in Dover.

Untied is white, 5′ 7” tall and 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a button up shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

If you have information on Untied’s whereabouts – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.