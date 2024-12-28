UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Millsboro Woman

UPDATED – 12/28/24 – 2:30am – The Gold Alert has been canceled – Morris has been located.

==================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 12/28/24 – Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for 55-year-old Yvette Morris of Millsboro. She was last seen leaving her residence around 1:30 p.m. on December 27th. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a white woman, about 5’3 and about 150 pounds with green eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a black long-sleeve shirt. She may be driving a gray 2019 Ram 150 with Delaware registration C34767. Anyone with information on where Yvette Morris is should call Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or 1-800-847-3333.