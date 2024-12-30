Gold Alert Issued for Missing Philadelphia Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 33-year-old Eric Jarvis of Philadelphia. Jarvis was last seen on December 29th and is believed to be in the Dover area. Jarvis is described as a black man, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. What he was wearing at the time is unknown. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety. Anyone who knows where Jarvis is should call 302-736-7111.