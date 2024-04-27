Gold Alert Issued for Severna Park, MD Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a Severna Park, Maryland woman who left her home Friday headed to Selbyville, DE. Delaware State Police say attempts to contact 85 year old Joanna Kellogg have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Kellogg is white, about 5 feet tall and 160 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and is driving a Toyota RAV4 with Maryland tags 3DK6254.

If you have information on her whereabouts – contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.