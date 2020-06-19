Gold Alert: Va. Woman Missing Out of Bethany Beach

A Fairfax, Virginia woman is the subject of a Gold Alert.

Delaware State Police say Sheila Doyle was last seen Monday in Bethany Beach on Skipjack Road in the Salt Pond community. She was expected to arrive home in Fairfax, Virginia Tuesday.

Police say she could be in the company of her son, and that there is concern for her safety and welfare. Doyle is 5′ 6″, 130 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Sheila Doyle or know where she is, you’re asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.