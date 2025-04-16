Good Friday & Easter Holiday Closures in Wicomico County

Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed Friday, April 18th , 2025 in observance of Good Friday.

CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BRUSH PILE, FERRIES GOOD FRIDAY & EASTER HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

Salisbury, MD … On Friday, April 18, 2025 the Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center and Brush Pile and the Upper Ferry and Whitehaven Ferry will be open regular hours. All external Convenience Centers will also be open.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Newland Park Landfill, Brush Pile and all external Convenience Centers will be closed. The Upper Ferry and Whitehaven Ferry will be closed.

For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.