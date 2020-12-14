Good Ole Boys Present Live Nativity In Georgetown

The Good Ole Boy Foundation will again present a live Nativity on The Circle in Georgetown.



The non-profit organization, which says it was founded to unite the community in aiding people in time of need, presents the Nativity nightly starting this Friday through Christmas Eve between six and eight p.m.



The Good Ole Boys will also collect donations on behalf of the Sussex County Foster Parent Association and the Sussex County Pregnancy Center.



Visitors to the Nativity are asked to consider bringing new unwrapped toys, books, diapers, wipes and boys and girls’ winter clothing for infants and toddlers. Also, visitors are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Due to this year’s events, visitors to the Live Nativity are asked to consider registering at the Good Ole Boy Foundation Facebook page.