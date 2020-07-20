GOP Convention Delegates Back Julianne Murray For Governor

While there are still six candidates looking for the vote to take on John Carney in November, there is one GOP candidate who now has the party’s endorsement : Julianne Murray of Seaford.

At this weekend’s Republican Convention in the Milford area, Murray won in a second ballot over State Senator Bryant Richardson, who is also a Sussex Countian.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m touched by this and for putting your faith in my candidacy and giving me the endorsement of the party,” Murray said.

Also winning party endorsement for statewide races at the convention were Julia Pillsbury of Dover for Insurance Commissioner, Donyale Hall of Dover for Lt. Governor, Lee Murphy of Wilmington for US House and James DeMartino of Lewes for US Senate.