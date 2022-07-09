Gordon’s Pond Tagged with Graffiti on Same Day as Biden’s Arrival

DNREC park rangers are investigating graffiti discovered Friday morning in the Gordon’s Pond area of the Cape Henlopen State Park.

Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says around 8:30 a.m. they received a report that individuals had spray-painted graffiti in the parking lot and on Gordon’s Pond trail. This is the same area where the President fell from his bike during his previous visit.

Park rangers found several different locations where “climate” messages were left for the President.

Capt. McDerby says this incident is under investigation and the graffiti had already been removed by park staff prior to the President’s arrival.