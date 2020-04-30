Gov Carney: 14th Modification of State of Emergency – Additional Protections for Delaware Renters; Extension of Application Deadline for Delaware’s Senior School Property Tax Credit Program

Governor John Carney on Thursday issued the fourteenth modification to his State of Emergency declaration, providing additional protections for Delaware renters during the COVID-19 pandemic, and extending the application deadline for Delaware’s Senior School Property Tax Credit Program until June 1.

Click here to read the full text of Governor Carney’s fourteenth modification.

“We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in hot spot areas along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex County,” said Governor Carney. “Delawareans should stay home unless you need to go out for essential work or essential items. Wear a cloth face covering in public settings. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Continue to take this threat seriously and stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus. We’ll get through this by working together.”

Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration has the full force and effect of law. Delaware’s stay-at-home order, and mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, remain in place. Violations of the emergency declaration, or any of its modifications, constitute a criminal offense.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Questions may also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

The Delaware Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit: de.gov/coronavirus.