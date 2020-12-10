Gov. Carney Announced Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

Governor John Carney Thursday announced additional restrictions that cover business operations, crowd size and a curfew for restaurants and bars as the state attempts to confront a winter surge of coronavirus.

Carney signed the fourth revision to the omnibus emergency order that enacts the new restrictions as of Monday, December 14th at 8:00 a.m.

The Governor’s office detailed the restrictions in a news release:

Businesses above 100,000 square feet are limited to 20 percent of stated fire capacity.

All other businesses, including most retail stores and all restaurants, are limited to 30 percent of stated fire capacity.

Retail below 5,000 square feet, all Houses of Worship, and funeral services are limited to 40 percent of stated fire capacity.

A 10 p.m. curfew will be imposed at Delaware restaurants and bars.

Exercise classes at gyms are limited to 10 people and exercise machines must be spaced 10 feet apart

Indoor gatherings at businesses or indoor spaces open to the public must be limited to the lesser of 30 percent of the venue’s stated fire capacity, or 10 people.

“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Carney said. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We all need to follow their lead and do our part to protect others. Don’t gather with anyone outside of your household. Any interaction is riskier when community spread is at current levels. Wear a mask whenever you’re around someone outside your household – even if they’re family or friends. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. COVID-19 can cause serious illness and worse, especially for our most vulnerable friends, family members, and neighbors. Please take this seriously.”

Carney previously issued a stay-at-home advisory effective December 14th through January 11th under which Delawareans are strongly advised to stay at home and not gather with anyone outside their household. Also during that time, Delawareans and visitors must wear masks anytime they are indoors with someone from outside of their household.

Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health also announced a zero-tolerance enforcement policy during the stay-at-home advisory. Initial violations would result in an immediate civil fine. After a second violation, an establishment would be closed until it submits a reopening plan that’s approved by DPH.

