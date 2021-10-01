Gov Carney Announces 3 Judicial Nominations

Governor John Carney on Friday announced the following judicial nominations, which must be confirmed by the Delaware Senate:

“I want to thank all of these nominees for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I’m confident that each has the experience and judgment necessary to serve on Delaware’s world-class judiciary. I look forward to the Senate considering these nominations.”

Theresa Hayes will be nominated to serve as a Judge on the Family Court in Sussex County. Hayes has been a Family Court practitioner since 1996. She practices at the Office of Edward C. Gill P.A. in Georgetown, where she represents clients on all aspects of Family law. Previously, she served as a law clerk from 1994-1996 to the Honorable Battle R. Robinson and the Honorable Kenneth M. Millman on the Family Court in Sussex County.

Martin O’Connor will be nominated to serve as a Superior Court Commissioner in New Castle County. O’Connor has served as a Deputy Attorney General since 1998. During his time at the Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ), O’Connor has served as a Criminal Division prosecutor, as well as serving in the Criminal Division Appellate Unit, Medicaid Fraud Unit, and in the Civil Division.

Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster will be nominated for reappointment to the Delaware Court of Chancery. Laster has served as a Vice Chancellor since 2009, when he was nominated by Governor Jack Markell and confirmed by the Delaware Senate. Previously, Vice Chancellor Laster was a founding partner of the corporate law firm Abrams & Laster LLP, and a director in the Corporate Department at Richards, Layton & Finger.