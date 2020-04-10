Gov Carney Announces Partnership with Social Network “Nextdoor”

Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, and announced a partnership with the social network Nextdoor to keep Delawareans informed on the neighborhood level.

Also on Friday, Governor Carney released new guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on worship services. Delawareans are urged to celebrate the holiday weekend only with their immediate family members to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Houses of worship must, whenever possible, conduct their activities from home or through remote audio or video services. No more than 10 individuals — including clergy, staff, and participants — may be present inside a religious facility during any service.

“This is a difficult weekend as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I know that so many Delaware families across our state – including mine – traditionally celebrate Easter and Passover surrounded by family. This year will be much different for all of us. The best thing you can do this weekend is stay home. Celebrate with your immediate family members. Protect your family – especially those who are immuno-compromised – by not putting them at greater risk. Don’t gather in large groups. Call to check in on your parents and grandparents and connect virtually with family and friends. We’ll get through this, but it’s going to take all of us.”

Nextdoor is a neighborhood social networking platform that allows Delawareans to exchange information, goods, and services with their neighbors. Governor Carney’s office plans to share public health updates, links to various resources, and important messages around the State of Emergency on the platform.

Delawareans should continue to visit de.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on COVID-19 in Delaware, and the State of Delaware’s response. Delawareans SHOULD NOT use Nextdoor to request police or emergency services. If you require police or emergency services, call 911.

“This partnership with Nextdoor will really allow us to reach Delawareans at a neighborhood level, and make sure Delaware families are receiving good information throughout this crisis,” said Governor Carney.

Under Delaware law, State of Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days. Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration and its ten modifications – including the stay-at-home order for Delawareans and mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers – remain in effect and carry the full force and effect of law.

Violations of an emergency declaration are a criminal offense.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Questions may also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

