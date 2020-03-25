Gov Carney Announces Request for Assistance from Vendors

Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced the State of Delaware requests assistance from vendors throughout the state in the effort to combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to Governor Carney’s State of Emergency Declaration, the State of Delaware received many vendor requests offering the sale of goods and/or services to assist with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure that inquiries are handled promptly and efficiently, the State of Delaware asks that all vendors who wish to offer their capabilities should send an email to the state’s central contracting team at: contracting@delaware.gov

All vendors, and especially those with the following supplies, are asked to indicate their immediate availability in the email, in addition to providing a statement of capabilities:

Supplies for hand sanitizer

Sanitizing Wipes

Nitrile Gloves

Tyvek Suits

N95 Masks

Other COVID-19 supplies

“We are thankful for the vendors that have already stepped up to offer their assistance during this time of crisis,” said Governor Carney. “It’s no surprise that so many Delawareans and Delaware businesses want to help our health care workers, and to keep as many of their neighbors as safe as possible. But we need everyone’s help in this effort. Delawareans should follow basic hygiene practices and stay home unless it’s essential to go out for work, or for the health and well-being of your family. We’ll get through this, but we all need to pitch in and take this threat seriously.”

On Friday, March 20, Governor Carney announced that Dogfish Head will partner with the State of Delaware to sell sanitizer to the state at market price, and 100 percent of the profits will go into a fund to support Delawareans affected by coronavirus.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or 711 for people who are hearing impaired from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.