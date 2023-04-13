Gov Carney Announces Supreme Court Nominations

Governor John Carney will announce two names to serve as Supreme Court Justices. He will nominate the Honorable Abigail LeGrow and N. Christopher Griffiths to take the seat formerly held by Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves and the seat to be open with the retirement of Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr. Both names will be submitted to the Delaware State Senate for consideration.

LeGrow serves as a Judge of the Superior Court of the State of Delaware. She was appointed by Governor Markell and began serving in February 2016. Before joining the Superior Court, LeGrow was appointed as a Master in Chancery on the Delaware Court of Chancery by then-Chancellor Leo E. Strine, Jr. Judge LeGrow received her J.D. from the Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law and her B.A. in Political Science from Susquehanna University.

Griffiths is a partner at Connolly Gallagher LLP focusing on administrative and government law; corporate and commercial litigation; bankruptcy law; and general litigation. Before entering private practice, Chris served as a wealth manager for the Wilmington Trust Company and the Vanguard Group. Chris received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and Salesianum High School.