UPDATED: Gov Carney Calls Extraordinary Session of DE State Senate

September 1, 2023/Mari Lou

Governor John Carney has signed a proclamation to call an Extraordinary Session of the Delaware State Senate – to commence on Friday, September 8 at 11am. The Senate will convene for the transaction of executive business – including the consideration of the nomination of Kathleen Miller as a Judge of the Delaware Superior Court.

Additional information from State Senator Laura Sturgeon/4th District:

The gubernatorial nominees put forward by Governor John Carney include: 

  •  Kathleen Miller, Superior Court Judge, 12-year term  
  •  Hon. William Chapman, Marijuana Appeals Commission (New Castle County) 
  •  Michael Houghton, Marijuana Appeals Commission (Sussex County) 
  •  Dr. Wilma Mishoe, Industrial Accident Board, 6-year term 
  •  Dr. Melissa Harrington, Public Integrity Commission, 7-year term 
  •  Hon. Greg Lane, Enhanced Emergency 911 Reporting System Service Board, 3-year term 

Finally, the Hon. James Maxwell will be considered for reappointment as a New Castle County Family Court Commissioner for a 6-year term.  

Nominations for the Kent County representative on the Marijuana Appeals Commission will be announced and considered at a later time. 

Prior to this special session, the Senate Executive Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber for a hearing on these nominations.  

