UPDATED: Gov Carney Calls Extraordinary Session of DE State Senate

Governor John Carney has signed a proclamation to call an Extraordinary Session of the Delaware State Senate – to commence on Friday, September 8 at 11am. The Senate will convene for the transaction of executive business – including the consideration of the nomination of Kathleen Miller as a Judge of the Delaware Superior Court.

Additional information from State Senator Laura Sturgeon/4th District:

The gubernatorial nominees put forward by Governor John Carney include:

Kathleen Miller, Superior Court Judge, 12-year term

Hon. William Chapman, Marijuana Appeals Commission (New Castle County)

(New Castle County) Michael Houghton, Marijuana Appeals Commission (Sussex County)

Dr. Wilma Mishoe, Industrial Accident Board , 6-year term

, 6-year term Dr. Melissa Harrington, Public Integrity Commission , 7-year term

, 7-year term Hon. Greg Lane, Enhanced Emergency 911 Reporting System Service Board, 3-year term

Finally, the Hon. James Maxwell will be considered for reappointment as a New Castle County Family Court Commissioner for a 6-year term.

Nominations for the Kent County representative on the Marijuana Appeals Commission will be announced and considered at a later time.

Prior to this special session, the Senate Executive Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber for a hearing on these nominations.