UPDATED: Gov Carney Calls Extraordinary Session of DE State Senate
Governor John Carney has signed a proclamation to call an Extraordinary Session of the Delaware State Senate – to commence on Friday, September 8 at 11am. The Senate will convene for the transaction of executive business – including the consideration of the nomination of Kathleen Miller as a Judge of the Delaware Superior Court.
Additional information from State Senator Laura Sturgeon/4th District:
The gubernatorial nominees put forward by Governor John Carney include:
- Kathleen Miller, Superior Court Judge, 12-year term
- Hon. William Chapman, Marijuana Appeals Commission (New Castle County)
- Michael Houghton, Marijuana Appeals Commission (Sussex County)
- Dr. Wilma Mishoe, Industrial Accident Board, 6-year term
- Dr. Melissa Harrington, Public Integrity Commission, 7-year term
- Hon. Greg Lane, Enhanced Emergency 911 Reporting System Service Board, 3-year term
Finally, the Hon. James Maxwell will be considered for reappointment as a New Castle County Family Court Commissioner for a 6-year term.
Nominations for the Kent County representative on the Marijuana Appeals Commission will be announced and considered at a later time.
Prior to this special session, the Senate Executive Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber for a hearing on these nominations.