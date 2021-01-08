Gov Carney Continues Coronavirus Restrictions; Lifts 10pm Curfew at DE Bars & Restaurants, HS Winter Sports to Continue

Governor John Carney on Friday signed the fifth revision to the omnibus emergency order, continuing the restrictions, including the Stay-at-Home advisory and universal indoor mask mandate, to combat the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware.

Beginning today, the 10 p.m. curfew at Delaware restaurants and bars will be lifted, but establishments still must have signage prominently displayed on the table stating that parties must be from the same household and share messaging on masking compliance.

“As we come out of the winter holiday season, we are keeping these restrictions in place so that we can protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives,” said Governor Carney. “We are balancing the need for a healthy community and a healthy economy, but we can’t let our guard down. Let’s all do our part, and do what works. Wear a mask. Don’t gather socially with friends or family outside your household. Stay vigilant.”

The modification also allows all games, matches, and competitions to resume, provided that the maximum occupancy is thirty percent, which includes athletes, coaches, and other employees or staff. One person may accompany an athlete and are not included in the thirty percent capacity limit, however, additional spectators are not permitted to attend.

Any individual who participates in an out-of-state tournament or competition must continue to immediately self-quarantine in accordance with DPH guidance from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever period is shorter. Teams participating in any practice, game, match, or competition where COVID-19 spread is identified by the Division of Public Health must immediately refrain from continued participation in practices, games, matches, or competitions and individuals must quarantine in accordance with DPH guidance.

The updated order also authorizes DPH to issue cease and desist orders to any team with high or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases or that does not comply with the requirements in the State of Emergency order.

Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.