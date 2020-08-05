Gov. Carney Declares State Of Emergency Following Isaias

By
Mark Fowser
-
Firefighters responded to this home on Dunbar Street in West Rehoboth around noon after it was struck by the tree. The 93-year-old male occupant was uninjured but was taken by an ambulance to the hospital because the home was badly damaged and he needed a place to stay. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Governor John Carney has declared a State of Emergency to allow for coordinated response and recovery from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm generated multiple tornadoes and brought heavy rainfall, flooding and gusty winds to Delaware.

The State of Emergency is effective from 3:00 p.m. Tuesday until further notice. The declaration mobilizes the Delaware Emergency Management Agency to direct and coordinate resources to assist affected areas.

Also, DelDOT consults with DEMA and Safety and Homeland Security on road closures and other measures deemed necessary to protect the public.