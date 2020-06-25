Gov. Carney Delays Phase 3 of Economic Reopening

Delaware will not enter into Phase 3 of economic reopening this Monday.

Governor John Carney Thursday announced a delay in expanding the economy so “we can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country.”

The Governor said too many Delawareans and visitors wre not following th basic public health precautions. The state became aware of a lack of social distancing and wearing of masks in a variety of public places.

Carney said the state intends to make a decision early next week regarding the start of Phase 3.

Governor John Carney’s office released his entire statement Thursday:

“I know many Delawareans expected us to move into Phase 3 of economic reopening on Monday, June 29 – and that had been my hope, as well. But we are delaying that decision so we can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country. We intend to make a decision early next week regarding the start of Phase 3 and what that would mean for Delawareans, visitors and the business community.

“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions. We’ve heard and seen concerns especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events. Now’s not the time to let up. You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are common sense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow. And they’re a small price to pay for keeping our friends and relatives out of the hospital.

“Today, we held a COVID-19 testing event in Rehoboth Beach. Results of that event should help us determine infection rates in our coastal communities. We’ll be monitoring this data – as well as compliance with public health requirements like mask-wearing and social distancing – as we make a determination about when Phase 3 should begin.

“In Delaware, we are beating this disease. We have flattened the curve. But that’s because Delawareans stayed home and made significant sacrifices to keep others safe. Make no mistake: COVID-19 has not gone away. We’ve seen what has happened in other states when folks let their guard down. Let’s not be one of those states.”