Gov Carney Expands HELP for Additional Industries Impacted by Coronavirus in DE

Governor John Carney on Thursday announced the expansion of the Hospitality Emergency Loan Program (H.E.L.P.) to provide financial relief for additional industries impacted because of coronavirus (COVID-19). The expansion makes personal care services businesses – such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, and beauty shops – eligible for the program.

Eligible businesses must have been in operation for at least a year and have annual revenue below $2.5 million. The cap on the size of eligible was previously $1.5 million in annual revenue.

“Delaware workers and small business owners have been hit especially hard by the restrictions in place to fight this public health threat,” said Governor Carney. “Expanding the HELP program from the Division of Small Business will get more help to more Delaware families and entrepreneurs who are facing significant uncertainty. We all still need to do our part, and take the public health threat seriously. Stay at home. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Practice basic hygiene. We’ll get through this, but everyone needs to pitch in.”

For more information about the Hospitality Emergency Loan Program, please click here.