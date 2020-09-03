Gov. Carney Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency 30 Days

Governor John Carney Thursday formally extended Delaware’s COVID-19 State of Emergency another 30 days.

The State of Emergency and the modifications carry the full force and effect of law.

In taking the action, Carney said Delawareans have made ‘real sacrifices to flatten the COVID-19 curve and keep their families, friends and neighbors healthy.’

But if the state hopes to get more children back to school and more Delawareans back to work, Carney said there must be continued vigilance, especially over Labor Day weekend.