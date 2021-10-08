Gov. Carney Extends Del. Public Health Emergency For 30 Days

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency Order has been extended another 30 days.

Governor John Carney took the action Thursday. It allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

State law requires that the Public Health Emergency be renewed every 30 days to remain in effect.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms for in-person learning, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said. “These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”

