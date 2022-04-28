Gov. Carney Extends Del. Public Health Emergency

Governor John Carney, D-Del. has extended Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order another 30 days.

According to the Governor’s office, the extension allows the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs and enables continued staffing flexibility at hospitals and long term care facilities. It also maintains Delaware’s eligibility for low-income Delawareans to continue receiving enhanced federal food benefit.

Delaware law requires that public health emergency declarations be renewed every 30 days.

From the governor’s office:

