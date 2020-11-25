Gov. Carney Extends Delaware’s COVID State Of Emergency

Governor John Carney Wednesday formally extended Delaware’s COVID-19 state of emergency for another 30 days.

“We are in a resurgence, and we need to stay vigilant to limit the spread of this virus. Let’s not erase the progress we’ve made over the last eight months,” Carney said in a statement. “Please keep your holiday gatherings to those in your household. Wear a face covering. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance. We can get this under control, but we need everyone working together.”



The State of Emergency carries the ‘full force and effect of law,’ and has been extended multiple times since the start of the pandemic