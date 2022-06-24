Gov. Carney Formally Extends Del. Public Health Emergency For 30 Days

Governor John Carney Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order for another 30 days.

The action allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Delaware law requires that Public Health Emergency declarations be renewed every 30 days.

“It’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”

Visit Governor Carney’s website to view the Public Health Emergency extension.