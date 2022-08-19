Gov. Carney Formally Extends Del. Public Health Emergency Order for 30 Days

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order has been extended for another 30 days. Governor John Carney took the action Friday.

The extension of the Public Health Emergency order allows the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Delaware law requires that Public Health Emergency declarations be renewed every 30 days.

“It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said in a statement. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Consider masking up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”