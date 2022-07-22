Gov. Carney Formally Extends Del. Public Health Emergency

Delaware’s Public Health Emergency Order has been extended for another 30 days.

Governor John Carney, D-Del. took the action Friday. According to the governor, it allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

Delaware law requires that Public Health Emergency declarations be renewed every 30 days.

“It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said in a statement Friday. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Consider masking up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”

