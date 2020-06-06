Gov Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency

Governor John Carney on Saturday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. Under Delaware law, State of Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Click here for Governor Carney’s State of Emergency extension.

“As more people interact with one another in Delaware and across the country, we need to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines,” said Governor Carney. “It’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still active. Following social distancing and face covering guidelines makes it possible to reopen our economy by helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We need to think about our neighbors who may be more vulnerable to this virus, and act with a sense of community.”

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medical-related questions related to testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

The Delaware Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.