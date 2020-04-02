Gov Carney Issues Community Call-To-Action

Governor John Carney issued a community call-to-action on Thursday, urging all Delaware citizens, businesses and nonprofits to offer their assistance in Delaware’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The State of Delaware launched an online tool at de.gov/coronavirus to connect Delawareans offering materials and supplies with organizations, medical providers and others in need of assistance.

Click here if you are a citizen, business or nonprofit with materials and supplies to support Delaware’s response.

Click here if you represent a nursing home, emergency child care site, grocery store, pharmacy, or other designated emergency retailer and are in need of supplies.

“Delawareans across our state have stepped up during this challenging time to support their neighbors, and support Delaware’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “We hope this new effort will encourage more Delaware citizens, businesses and nonprofit organizations to get involved. Our goal is to get emergency supplies and materials where they are most needed – on the front lines supporting our health care workers, our long-term care facilities, and other first responders. We’ll get through this – but it takes all of us.”

Governor Carney issued a formal request-for-assistance to private sector vendors on March 25, urging vendors to indicate the availability of critical emergency supplies.

Critical needs include:

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizing Wipes

Nitrile Gloves

Tyvek Suits

N95 Masks

Face shields and/or eye protection

Impermeable gowns

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.