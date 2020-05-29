Gov Carney Issues Guidance on Summer Camps & Summer School

Governor John Carney on Friday issued guidance for summer camps and summer school as Delaware continues a rolling reopening of the economy. Recreational camps must develop a written plan for enforcing social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and other basic public health precautions.

Those plans should be available upon request by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).

Read the State of Delaware’s guidance on summer camps and summer school programs.

Summer camps and summer school programs will be permitted to open in accordance with Delaware’s guidance effective Phase 2 of the economic reopening.

“As we continue to gradually reopen our economy, and get Delawareans back to work, it’s important that everyone remember that this virus has not gone away,” said Governor Carney. “It’s up to all Delawareans and visitors to take basic health precautions to limit community spread of COVID-19. Act with a sense of community and protect others. Wear a face covering in public settings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Maintain social distance – at least six feet – from anyone outside your household. Don’t let up.”

DPH strongly encourages camps and summer school programs to limit groups to 15 children, plus staff. Guidance on masks for youth is forthcoming. Children 2-years-old and younger SHOULD NOT wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.

If feasible, DPH also recommends conducting daily health checks – such as temperature screening or symptom checking of staff and students. Health checks should be conducted safely in accordance with privacy laws. Camps and summer school programs should consider special precautions to protect vulnerable staff members and children who are at higher risk for severe illness.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, should call Delaware 2-1-1, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medical-related questions related to testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

The Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

For details about Delaware’s economic reopening, visit de.gov/economy.