Gov Carney Joins Officials in Seaford to Announce $2.5-million in ARPA Investments
July 27, 2022/
Governor Carney joined state and local officials in Seaford Tuesday to announce a $2.5-million investment to support Energize Delaware’s Energy Fund and the HELP Initiative. This will benefit under-served communities across Delaware – including Seaford – providing tools and education for clean and affordable energy, jobs and workforce development with the goal of building and sustaining healthier and safer homes and neighborhoods.