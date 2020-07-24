Gov. Carney Makes 24th Modification to State of Emergency – Allowing Driver Ed to Resume & Senior Centers to Open

Governor John Carney on Friday signed the 24th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, allowing driver education services to resume immediately, with safety measures in place to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Governor Carney’s modification also allows senior centers to open with safety precautions at 30 percent capacity.

“Delawareans have made real progress against this disease, but COVID-19 is still active in our communities. And we’ve seen what has happened in other states when you let your guard down,” said Governor Carney. “Stay vigilant. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands frequently. Stay at least six feet away from others. And – whether you have symptoms or you don’t – consider getting a test at de.gov/gettested. Testing helps us track the virus in our state and prevent outbreaks.”

According to the updated emergency order, personal driving schools and instruction may reopen, provided that at a maximum the vehicle contains one adult and one student in the front driver and passenger seats, and one additional person in the back seat. All occupants must wear face coverings at all times. Windows should be open as much as possible to help air exchange within the vehicle to reduce viral load.

Food and drink establishments are now also required to give customers the option to leave information on file to help with contact tracing in the event of a positive case being linked to the establishment. Tracing known contacts of positive cases helps public health officials trace transmission of the virus and prevent larger outbreaks. Restaurants are not required to deny service to customers who choose not to provide contact information.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Report violations of COVID-19 restrictions by emailing HSPContact@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.