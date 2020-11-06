Gov. Carney Makes Administrative Nominations Heading Into Second Term

Days after being re-elected, Governor John Carney is making nominations to several administration positions.



Labor Secretary Cerron Cade is being nominated to head the Office of Management and Budget. Karryl Hubbard, now Deputy Labor Secretary, is the Governor’s choice to head the Department of Labor. OMB Director Mike Jackson is departing the Carney administration to join Delaware Technical Community College.



Governor Carney has nominated Secretary of Human Resources Saundra Ross Johnson to become Director of Statewide Equity Initiatives. Amy Bonner, currently with OMB, is the Governor’s nominee to become Secretary of DHR. Jason Clarke has been nominated to lead the Department of Technology and Information. Clark is currently Acting Chief Information Officer for the state.

“This is a talented group of Delaware public servants who are committed to strengthening our state for all Delaware families,” Carney said. “I’ve been privileged to serve alongside all of them these last four years. Going forward, we will continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19 and focus on the issues that matter to every Delaware family – good jobs, world-class schools, and great communities. I’m proud to send these nominations to the Delaware Senate for consideration.”