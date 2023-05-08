Gov Carney Orders US & DE Flags Lowered for Victims in Allen, TX Shooting

Governor John Carney has ordered the U-S and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities lowered to half-staff until sunset on May 11 as a mark of respect for the victims of the violence in Allen, Texas on Saturday.

Statement from Governor John Carney:

“Allen, Texas was the latest American town shocked by a terrifying act of gun violence this weekend. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims and to the whole Allen community as they navigate this challenging time. We’ve seen too many of these incidents and every time we do, it means more lives lost. We need to act. Families should feel safe at their shopping centers, their schools, and in their neighborhoods. As public officials, we have an obligation to keep our communities safe. We’re not waiting to take those steps in Delaware – and I encourage Congress to act on gun safety legislation to curb future tragedies that takes guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them and addresses the mental health crisis in our country.”