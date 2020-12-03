Gov. Carney Recommends Pause In Hybrid Learning; Announces Universal Indoor Mask Order, Stay-At-Home Advisory

Governor John Carney Thursday announced a series of steps with Delaware Public Health that recommends schools suspend in-person for nearly four weeks, strongly advises Delawareans to avoid gathering indoors with people from outside their households, and mandates the wearing of a mask anytime someone is indoors with someone who is not part of the immediate household.

The Stay-At-Home advisory would last between December 14th and January 11th. It would not apply to people in workplaces and people who are traveling to and from their places of employment.

The recommended school closure would last from December 14th through January 8th, during which schools would carry out virtual instruction only, then return to hybrid instruction January 11th, in addition to breaking for the holidays.

Child care centers are not covered in the recommendation.

Winter sports competitions will be prohibited from December 14th – January 11th, but practices may continue under health protocols.

Educators who want to share their experiences and offer feedback may send an e-mail to educator.feedback@doe-k12.de.us. The Department of Education will be meeting with teachers, school district leaders and charter school representatives to discuss any concerns or questions.

“A vaccine is on the way but, make no mistake, we are facing the most difficult few months of this crisis,” Carney said in a statement. “I know we’re all tired of COVID-19 – but it’s not tired of us. We’re pleading with Delawareans to do the right thing. Wear a mask. It’s a simple sacrifice to protect others, and to make sure that Delaware’s children get an education. Do not gather with anyone outside your household. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.”

“We know that schools are structured and relatively safe environments. That’s thanks to the hard work of educators, students and staff who have been following the science, and keeping their communities healthy,” Carney added. “But school leaders and educators face significant operational challenges as we see more community spread. If we pull together and follow the public health advice, we can get more children in classrooms, and get through this difficult winter.”

