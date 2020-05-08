Gov Carney Releases Statement on Economic Reopening; Announces June 1 as Target for Phase I

In coordination with public health experts at the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), Governor John Carney on Friday announced June 1 as the target date for Phase I of Delaware’s economic reopening. Governor Carney has extended Delaware’s State of Emergency declaration, including the stay-at-home order and its other modifications, through May 31.

Details about Phase I of Delaware’s economic reopening will be released next week, but the general framework about Delaware’s recovery effort can be found here. Entering Phase I is contingent on the State of Delaware’s ability to contain the COVID-19 hot spot in Sussex County, and continued positive trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide.

For current data on COVID-19 in Delaware, visit de.gov/healthycommunity.

For additional information about Delaware’s economic reopening and recovery efforts, visit de.gov/economy.

Governor Carney released the following statement on Friday:

“All Delawareans – myself included – are ready to get our economy going again. But our response to COVID-19 has been driven by the science since Day 1 and will continue to be driven by the science. The good news is our numbers in New Castle and Kent counties continue to move in the right direction. That means Delawareans are doing their part. They’ve stayed at home and practiced social distancing.

“This morning, we announced a significant statewide expansion of our COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care physicians, and long-term care facilities. That’s good news for our efforts to reopen Delaware’s economy. Next week, we will announce a comprehensive contact tracing program, another key to reopening.

“Over the next couple weeks, we will build on the interim steps we took today, allowing certain small businesses to safely operate curbside, or by appointment only. We have heard the voices of small business owners loud and clear, and expect to move forward with a rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy. We will not hesitate to allow additional businesses to open before June 1, if we can do so safely.

“Ultimately, our ability to move into Phase I at the beginning of next month will depend on our ability to contain COVID-19 hot spots in Sussex County, especially along the Route 113 corridor. Because of the ongoing threat in Sussex County, we are not in a position yet to open Delaware’s beaches, or remove restrictions on short-term rentals and out-of-state travelers. We need everyone to really lean into the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in southern Delaware.

“Delawareans can’t let up. Even once we move into Phase 1 of reopening, we still need to maintain social distancing to avoid a dangerous rebound in COVID-19 cases. Wash your hands. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Don’t gather in large groups. If we continue follow public health guidelines, we have a real shot of getting Delaware moving again starting June 1.”

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.