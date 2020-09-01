Gov. Carney Requests Federal Storm Assistance

Governor John Carney is requesting a presidential Disaster Declaration from President Trump in response to the tornados, tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall that hammered the state during the first week of August.

At that time, the Delaware Emergency Operations Center was activated and a State of Emergency was declared.

The President is being asked to issue a Major Disaster Declaration including Public and Individual Assistance for Kent and New Castle Counties, and hazard Mitigation funding or all three counties.

Carney’s request states that total expenditures were expected to top $6.7 million.

Carney said this in his letter to President Trump:

“On the morning of August 4, 2020, Delaware was impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias, which produced rainfall rates as much as 2 to 3 inches per hour, and rain accumulations of up to 5 inches with sustained winds up to 73 miles per hour. The event produced a new record daily rainfall in Wilmington, DE. In addition, it produced three tornadoes, resulted in multiple road closures, coastal and riverline flooding, a sinkhole, and prolonged power outages.”