Gov Carney Revises State of Emergency – Resumes FOIA; Makes Technical Changes Around School Guidance

Governor John Carney on Friday issued a revision to the omnibus State of Emergency order, resuming the processing of requests under Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Click here to read Governor Carney’s modification.

“Thank you to all Delawareans who are doing the hard work to get us through this COVID-19 crisis,” said Governor Carney. “The vast majority of Delawareans are taking the science seriously and following basic precautions to keep their communities healthy. But we can’t get complacent. Please continue to wear a mask in public settings. Avoid large gatherings and wash your hands frequently. That will help us safely get more Delaware children back in school and more Delawareans back to work.”

Governor Carney’s revision on Friday also makes technical corrections clarifying that Delaware private and parochial schools must follow COVID-19 restrictions in school buildings and notify their school communities in the event of a positive case of COVID-19. Private and parochial schools in Delaware have already been adhering to these guidelines as they have reopened.

Governor Carney’s modification also streamlines the approval process for events beyond public gathering limits in the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).

Click here to read Governor Carney’s full omnibus order.

Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration – including each of its modifications – carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.