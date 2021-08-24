Gov Carney Signs 2 Joint Resolutions into Law

Governor John Carney has signed House Joint Resolution 4 which directs the Criminal Justice Council to establish and publish integrity reports concerning complaints made against police officers in each police agency in the state – as well as create and publish a list of de-certified police officers in the state. The resolution is sponsored by former State Trooper and House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf. The Governor also signed Senate Joint Resolution 4 which designates August 31, 2021 st as ‘international overdose awareness day’ in Delaware. State flags will be lowered to half-staff at state facilities – local governments, businesses and Delawareans are urged to do the same.