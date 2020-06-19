Gov Carney Signs 22nd Modification to State of Emergency

Governor John Carney on Friday signed the 22nd modification to his State of Emergency Order, permitting an expansion of youth sports activities and personal care services if safety guidelines are followed to prevent infection and community spread of COVID-19.

Click here to read Governor Carney’s modified order.

“We want Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the summer. But everyone should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “Our goal is to limit community spread of the virus to protect lives, and Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this disease. Please wear a face covering. Stay at least six feet away from others outside your household. Wash your hands frequently. This is a deadly disease – especially for our most vulnerable – and that’s the best way to reduce our risk. Stay vigilant.”

Effective at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, youth and adult recreational sports tournaments may resume – subject to the prior approval of a tournament-specific safety plan by the Division of Public Health (DPH). Tournament-specific plans must include a method to collect contact information for all players, staff, coaches, officials and spectators, as well as team rosters and game schedules, in order to track the spread of COVID-19 in the event of an outbreak.

Effective at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, personal care services businesses may expand to 60 percent of stated fire code capacity. Additional requirements for consumer-facing businesses are included in Delaware’s Phase 2 reopening plan.

For additional details about Delaware’s economic reopening, visit de.gov/economy.

For details about COVID-19 testing, visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Health or medically-related COVID-19 questions can also be submitted by email to DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.