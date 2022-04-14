Gov Carney Signs Bill to Send $300 Direct Rebate Payments to Delawareans

Governor John Carney on Thursday signed House Bill 360 that will send $300 in direct payments to Delaware taxpayers and adults. The bipartisan tax rebate legislation, which will provide a total of $600 for married couples, is intended to help counter the impact of inflation on Delaware families.

Checks will be issued by the end of May to Delawareans who already filed their 2020 personal income tax returns.

Visit de.gov/rebate for additional information and frequently asked questions.

“Delaware families who are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” said Governor Carney. “Every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects us to manage their money in a way that’s responsible and sustainable over the long term. These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.”

“The Delaware General Assembly and Governor John Carney have stepped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help our communities weather the economic impact of the worst public health crisis in generations,” said Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend. “We voted to raise the minimum wage, exempted Delawareans and local businesses from state unemployment taxes, increased access to primary care and, today, passed legislation to create a paid family and medical leave insurance program in the First State. Now, we are putting money back in the hands of taxpayers at a time when they are facing higher costs for groceries, fuel and other household bills. I am particularly grateful to my colleagues for working to ensure we are extending the same relief to retirees and people who may have been unemployed in 2020 and most likely need this assistance the most.”

“While our economic recovery has been strong in many ways, it has also slammed residents with new challenges of increasing costs in almost every facet of their life. Residents have seen increased costs at grocery stores and at the gas pump, but fortunately, we as a state are in a position to provide some assistance,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “Our record surplus has allowed us to provide direct relief to every taxpayer and adult resident in the state. These rebates are one way we can help offset residents’ recent hardships and ease the burden many are facing. I’m looking forward to seeing the first checks go out to residents in the coming weeks.”

“With prices of gasoline, food, and other necessities continuing to rise, the General Assembly needed to act quickly. I’m proud of the work each of the caucuses in the legislature accomplished to provide much needed relief to Delawareans,” said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker.

“This rebate will return approximately $230 million to Delaware citizens,” said State House Minority Leader Danny Short. “My members believe this initiative should be the first significant step in a process to better balance the cost of providing state services and easing the tax burden on all Delawareans.”