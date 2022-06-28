Gov. Carney Signs Del. FY ’23 Operating Budget

The Delaware Fiscal Year 2023 operation budget is in place for the new fiscal year that begins Friday.

Governor John Carney signed the budget into law Tuesday. According to the Governor, the spending plan is sustainable and makes investments into public schools and education programming, contains pay increases for state employees and public school transportation drivers, and increases supportof various educational programs.

“This is a sustainable budget that makes investments where they’re needed most, including public education and our higher education institutions,” Carney said. “We’re also making historic movement of the merit pay scales in state government to make our workforce stronger and to further recognize the great work that state employees do every day. We also will be funding the statewide paid family leave program. All of these steps will help ensure Delaware is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank the chairs and members of the Joint Finance and Bond Bill committees for their thoughtful work on this budget.”

The operating budget is Senate Bill 250. Carney also signed a $378.6 one-time supplemental appropriation .