Gov Carney Signs Executive Order Giving More Flexibility in Approving Child Care Options

Governor John Carney today signed Executive Order #38, allowing state regulators more flexibility in approving child care options for Delaware families and health care workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Governor Carney’s executive order gives the Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) the ability to suspend or modify provisions of the state’s child care rules, regulations and statutes — as long as the changes will not endanger the safety or welfare of a child.

Under the order, DSCYF may work with existing providers to designate emergency child care sites for children of health care workers, emergency medical staff, law enforcement, and other essential personnel. This change in regulatory process will last only as long as the State of Emergency declaration remains in place.

Governor Carney, DSCYF Secretary Josette Manning, Department of Health and Social Services Secretary (DHSS) Kara Odom Walker, and Department of Education (DOE) Secretary Susan Bunting, also sent a letter to providers with further guidance on questions relating to Purchase of Care and health best practices.