Gov Carney Signs Gun Safety Legislation

Governor John Carney signed several pieces of gun safety legislation on Friday in Dover. The measures will limit the possession of firearms in vulnerable areas like polling places and schools. House Bill 201 enables a police officer to act immediately when the officer sees or suspects that a person possesses a firearm in a Safe School and Recreation Zone. This Act establishes the crime of Possession of a firearm in a Safe School and Recreation Zone as a class E felony.

House Bill 202 limits who may possess a firearm at a polling location on Election Day to law enforcement officers, commissioned security guards, constables and active duty members of the US Armed Forces or Delaware National Guard acting in their official capacity. The measure includes any in-person election, school or municipal election and includes locations designated for early voting.